MM 12.27: Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins has career night with Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Aaron Wiggins had his best NBA performance of his young professional career Sunday evening.

The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard put up a career-high 24 points while grabbing a career-high six boards in 32 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins also dished out one assist while shooting 8-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

This was the first time all season that the rookie scored in double-digits and he achieved that mark by halftime when he already had 11 points for the Thunder. Wiggins helped lead Oklahoma City to its 12 wins, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game winning streak.

The Thunder selected Wiggins 55th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and he signed a two-way deal with the team in August. Wiggins and the Thunder are set to next take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.

AARON WIGGINS!!!



24 points (career high)

8-10 FG

2-4 3FG

6 boards (career high)pic.twitter.com/9lr0qS2jOh — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 27, 2021

