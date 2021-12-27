MM 12.27: Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins has career night with Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Aaron Wiggins had his best NBA performance of his young professional career Sunday evening.
The Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard put up a career-high 24 points while grabbing a career-high six boards in 32 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins also dished out one assist while shooting 8-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
This was the first time all season that the rookie scored in double-digits and he achieved that mark by halftime when he already had 11 points for the Thunder. Wiggins helped lead Oklahoma City to its 12 wins, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game winning streak.
The Thunder selected Wiggins 55th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and he signed a two-way deal with the team in August. Wiggins and the Thunder are set to next take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.
AARON WIGGINS!!!— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 27, 2021
24 points (career high)
8-10 FG
2-4 3FG
6 boards (career high)pic.twitter.com/9lr0qS2jOh
In other news
Maryland football landed former Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland from the transfer portal.
Maryland men’s basketball found a replacement opponent in Lehigh for Tuesday’s game.
Sam Oshtry wrote about Philadelphia’s impact on Maryland men’s basketball.
Lauren Rosh looked into what prepping for the bowl game means to Maryland football.
Dylan Spilko reviewed and assessed Maryland men’s basketball’s season thus far.
Maryland women’s basketball shared a photo of former player Kristen Confroy Harmody and current player Shyanne Sellers who ran into each other.
#TerpFamily in Ohio!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 26, 2021
Love seeing @kcharmody and @shyannesellers3 run into each other back home in the Buckeye state! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/stPVLK4ZFF
Maryland football and men’s basketball celebrated head coach Michael Locksley and former head coach Lefty Driesell’s birthdays, respectively.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @CoachLocks! pic.twitter.com/g8Ek0h0vgU— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 26, 2021
The man we call Lefty.— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 25, 2021
Happy 90th Birthday! pic.twitter.com/EmwWjsYBya
Maryland teams shared holiday wishes this weekend.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1p3IEKCwJ— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays from your Terps #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/B9AwKmFpOh— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) December 25, 2021
Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/SIdlgOE980— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 25, 2021
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 24, 2021
Enjoy it, Terp Nation! pic.twitter.com/3a94KvJ3jF
HAPPY HOLIDAYS TERPS! pic.twitter.com/Hd1zf9pyfa— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 25, 2021
December 25, 2021
