Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Maryland men’s basketball announced it will play Lehigh on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in place of Loyola (Md.) which canceled its game with the Terps due to coronavirus issues within its program. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

The Mountain Hawks have started the season 1-9. In its first game of the year, Lehigh faced off again Rutgers. The Mountain Hawks kept that game tight, holding the lead at halftime however, they fell to the Scarlet Knights 73-70 in overtime.

Since then, Lehigh has picked up just one win which came on Nov. 23 against Columbia at home. The Mountain Hawks defeated the Lions, 79-72.

The Terps are off to a 6-4 start and most recently collected an upset win over then-No. 20 Florida at the Barclays Center on Dec. 12. The Terps have not played since that game. Their next game now after Lehigh is Brown just two days later to close out nonconference play before the Terps face off against both Iowa and Illinois on the road.

Maryland men’s basketball also announced enhanced safety protocols for fans as it relates to the coronavirus, including concessions being closed for the next two home games on Dec. 28 and 30 in addition to increased enforcement of masks indoors, allowing seat relocations for fans who like to move to less-populated areas and encouraging the use of KN95 masks, per the release.