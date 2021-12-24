Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland announces transfer to Maryland football

Maryland football landed another player from the transfer portal. The Terps picked up former Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland after he announced his intention to transfer to the program on Friday.

The former four-star recruit spent four seasons in Gainesville, Florida and saw success including a season-high 175 receiving-yard, two-touchdown game against South Florida in September.

During the 2021 season, Copeland co-led the team in receptions (41) and led the team in receiving yards (642) and receiving touchdowns (four).

The announcement comes days after senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announced he would return to Maryland for the 2022 season after his year ended prematurely with an injury that happened during the Iowa game in October.

In addition to Demus Jr., Copeland joins sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, a former five-star recruit. Also expected to be in Maryland’s wide receiver room is Jeshaun Jones, who suffered a season-ending injury as well as Marcus Fleming, DeaJaun McDougle, Tai Felton, Dino Tomlin, Nick DeGennaro, Kai Holloway, Robert Smith and Dejuan Ellis.

Senior wideouts Brian Cobbs, Darryl Jones and Carlos Carriere have not yet announced if they will be returning to the program for an additional season.

The Terps also welcomed on the first day of the early signing period wide receivers Shaleak Knotts (four-star), Perry Fisher (three-star), Leon Haughton Jr. (three-star) and Octavian Smith Jr. (four-star).