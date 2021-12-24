Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Loyola (Md.) canceled

Maryland men’s basketball will not play its game on Dec. 28 against Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds because of COVID-19 protocols within the Loyola program, per a release from today.

The Terps are still “actively seeking a replacement” team for that game.

This is Maryland’s first cancellation of the 2021-22 season. Loyola was having problems with COVID-19 ever since it canceled its game that was set to be against No. 2 Duke on Dec. 18. The Greyhounds also had their matchup against Goucher canceled, and that was supposed to be played on Dec. 21.

The Terps, who sit with a 6-4 record, haven’t played since upsetting then-No. 20 Florida in Brooklyn, New York at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12. If Maryland is unable to find a replacement for the now-canceled Loyola game, then its next scheduled matchup is on Dec. 30 in a matchup with Brown.

After Brown, Maryland’s Big Ten slate resumes with road games against Iowa and Illinois.