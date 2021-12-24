 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Loyola (Md.) canceled

The game was canceled due to coronavirus protocols within the Greyhounds’ program.

By Dylan Spilko
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland men’s basketball will not play its game on Dec. 28 against Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds because of COVID-19 protocols within the Loyola program, per a release from today.

The Terps are still “actively seeking a replacement” team for that game.

This is Maryland’s first cancellation of the 2021-22 season. Loyola was having problems with COVID-19 ever since it canceled its game that was set to be against No. 2 Duke on Dec. 18. The Greyhounds also had their matchup against Goucher canceled, and that was supposed to be played on Dec. 21.

The Terps, who sit with a 6-4 record, haven’t played since upsetting then-No. 20 Florida in Brooklyn, New York at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12. If Maryland is unable to find a replacement for the now-canceled Loyola game, then its next scheduled matchup is on Dec. 30 in a matchup with Brown.

After Brown, Maryland’s Big Ten slate resumes with road games against Iowa and Illinois.

