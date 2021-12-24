MM 12.24: Maryland women’s soccer adds Joe Nemzer as volunteer assistant coach

Maryland women’s soccer announced earlier this week that it added Joe Nemzer as a volunteer assistant coach to the coaching staff. Meghan Ryan Nemzer, Joe’s wife, was recently named the head coach of the program after spending 14 years on the coaching staff at Rutgers.

Joe has experience at the coaching level including a three-year stint as the head coach of Delaware Valley women’s soccer. His team saw great success during the 2021 season as their 40 goals and seven shutouts rank the most in both categories since 2008 and the roster produced 13 different goal scorers, the most in program history.

When it comes to college soccer, Joe also had a two-season stint at Mount St. Mary’s and spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Central Michigan University. He also has experience coaching Division II and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams.

In addition to experience coaching at the collegiate level, the new volunteer assistant coach also has worked with a professional soccer program in Sky Blue FC as first assistant coach.

