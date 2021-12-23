MM 12.23: J.C. Jackson and Stefon Diggs named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Two former Maryland football players made news earlier yesterday as cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Jackson, a member of the New England Patriots, was well-deserving of a selection to the AFC’s Pro Bowl team this season. Jackson currently leads the NFL with a solid 20 pass deflections after recording 14 last season for New England. He has at least one pass deflection in all but two games this season.

Jackson is also second in the NFL in interceptions with seven total. He’s just two away from his interception mark last season, which hit nine. This is the cornerback’s first selection to the Pro Bowl.

Diggs is the top wideout on the Buffalo Bills and this year’s Pro Bowl will be the second of his career as well as the second straight one that he has been selected to. Diggs has played in 14 games this season. He is tied for the 12th-most receiving yards in the league with 1,007 off 82 catches. Diggs is averaging 12.3 yards per catch and he has eight touchdowns on the season so far.

Jackson and Diggs continue to be standouts in the NFL for their respective teams and both the Patriots (9-5) and the Bills (8-6) have a few more games left to fight for the No. 1-seed in the AFC East.

In other news

Matt Levine wrote about how the Terps in the NFL performed in Week 15.

Maryland wrestling’s redshirt senior Kyle Cochran, graduate Jaron Smith and redshirt senior Zach Schrader are all ranked wrestlers heading into 2022.

Our three upperweight Terps holding steady across the rankings to close out the year!#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/x7OUkjnbUu — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 22, 2021

Maryland football’s bowl game, the Pinstripe Bowl, is now under a week away.

No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Angel Reese, a Baltimore, Maryland native, had a double-double against Coppin State.

Maryland women's lacrosse is sharing its top-five goals from 2021, starting with a goal from Brindi Griffin at No. 5.