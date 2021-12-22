Terps in the NFL: J.C. Jackson continues to lead NFL in pass deflections

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson added yet another special game to his impressive 2021 resume on Saturday against Indianapolis.

Jackson, who leads the NFL in pass deflections with 20, totaled three tackles and deflected three passes from quarterback Carson Wentz in the 27-17 loss to the Colts. The fourth-year defensive back produced and played in 100% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps for the fourth time this season and the first time since Week Five.

Jackson has at least one pass deflection in all but two games this season and has totaled 10 in the last six games to lead the entire league. He has allowed just nine receptions over the course of the last six games, according to Pro Football Focus. He sits second in interceptions with seven, which is three behind Dallas safety Trevon Diggs.

Jackson is currently having one of the more memorable campaigns for a New England cornerback in recent memory, compared to others at his position. In 2014 when the Patriots won the Super Bowl, quarterbacks completed 45% of their targets and had a 55.3 passer rating against Darrelle Revis. In 2019, quarterbacks completed 50.5% of their targets and had a 44.1 passer rating against Stephon Gilmore. Through 14 games in 2021, quarterbacks have completed 44% of their targets and have a 29.4 passer rating against Jackson.

As of Monday, Jackson was leading the NFL in Pro Bowl fan voting for AFC cornerbacks. The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday.

New England will face Buffalo next week for the second time in its last three games, which means Jackson will go up against fellow former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs in another game that will possess massive postseason implications.

Other performers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs found the end zone for the first time since Week 12 on Sunday against Carolina. Diggs caught four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown on seven targets in the Bills 31-14 win over Carolina. It marked his eighth touchdown grab this season. Through Week 15, Diggs is eighth in the NFL in targets (128), tied for eighth in touchdown receptions (8), 12th in receptions (82), and tied for 12th in receiving yards (1,007). Diggs and the Bills will face Jackson and the Patriots next week.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was solid on Sunday against Buffalo. Moore caught six passes for 48 yards on 11 targets. He also made a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone to complete a two-point conversion. He has been one of the more consistent receivers this season, despite the fact that Carolina has used several different quarterbacks. Moore sits seventh in the NFL in targets (133), 14th in receiving yards (986) and 15th in receptions (78), but he has struggled to score touchdowns this year with just four in 14 games.