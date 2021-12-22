MM 12.22: Maryland baseball infielder Matt Shaw named to 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American Second Team

Maryland baseball sophomore infielder Matt Shaw was named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American Second Team on Tuesday. He is the only player from the Big Ten to be named to any of Collegiate Baseball’s preseason All-American teams.

Shaw had a monster freshman season in 2021 for the Terps. He had a batting average of .332, hit seven home runs and had 30 runs batted in. He led the team with 61 hits and 16 doubles, which were both the second-most in the Big Ten. Shaw played the last 15 games at second base but played a variety of positions over the course of the season in both the infield and outfield.

He was a part of the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, Perfect Game Freshman All-American Second Team and was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. In Maryland’s only 2021 Fall Ball games against Virginia, Shaw went 3-for-6 with a home run.

Shaw’s contributions were pivotal to Maryland’s success last season. The squad finished with an overall record of 30-18 and won 18 of their last 22 games. Maryland finished second in the Big Ten and had its highest conference winning percentage since joining the conference. The Terps qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2017 and advanced to the Greenville Regional Final before falling short against East Carolina.

Maryland will kick off its 2022 campaign when it travels to Waco, Texas on Feb. 22 for a matchup against Baylor.

In other news

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s road win over Coppin State while Ian Decker shared his three takeaways from the game.

Former Maryland running back Jake Funk was activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams. Funk suffered what was thought to be a season-ending hamstring injury in October.

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was invited to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, the longest-running college football all-star game. The game will be played Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two Maryland lacrosse standouts, three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings and 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner Jared Bernhardt are finalists for USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Best Player of 2021.





Maryland football offensive lineman Johari Branch announced that he will return to the program next season.