MM 12.21: A recap of Jared Bernhardt’s season with Ferris State football

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt used his extra year of eligibility to play Division II football at Ferris State. Bernhardt led the Bulldogs to their first national title in program history Saturday night as Ferris State defeated Valdosta State, 58-17.
The Longwood, Florida native played lacrosse as a Terp for four seasons and capped off his career as the program’s all-time record holder in career points (290), goals (202), single-season points (99), single-season goals (71), goals in a single NCAA Tournament (18) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (24).
His 2021 senior campaign earned him the Tweaaraton Award to cap off his collegiate lacrosse career.
In nine games as quarterback, Bernhardt threw for 1,322 yards while completing 87 of his 123 pass attempts. He also added 11 passing touchdowns and had just five interceptions. Bernhardt was also efficient on the ground as a Bulldog. He added 1,273 rushing yards on 145 carries and had 23 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated with a 14-0 record.
Jared Bernhardt's college career:— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 20, 2021
2017: Lax National Title
2021: Lax National Player of the Year
2021: Football National Title
Two different sports. Two different schools. What a story. pic.twitter.com/r3NENhsktD
In other news
Ben Dickson previewed No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s matchup with Coppin State.
Maryland women’s basketball jumped to No. 6 in the AP Top 25.
Fear the .#TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/9tE9TClpsP— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 20, 2021
Maryland football shared a video of head coach Michael Locksley mic’d up at practice.
Go live with @CoachLocks.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 20, 2021
The head man is mic'd up. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/NPWbFaT2pw
Maryland football is also getting excited to play at Yankee Stadium for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Playing at Yankee Stadium made us wonder:— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 20, 2021
What would your walk up song be?
Our guys answered. Reply with yours! pic.twitter.com/Ln0QMIOsbQ
Maryland wrestling shared a look into its program.
"It's about the relationships we try to build...We just try to get to know people and have them get to know us."#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/r67tsNdv5Z— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 18, 2021
Maryland women’s lacrosse congratulated Halley Griggs on her career at Inside Lacrosse.
Few have done more for the growth of media coverage in our sport than @hqgriggs. You’ve left an immense impact on women’s lacrosse.— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 21, 2021
Congrats on a great run Halley! https://t.co/OXbVsnWogm pic.twitter.com/vpDBdOp2ro
Loading comments...