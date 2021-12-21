MM 12.21: A recap of Jared Bernhardt’s season with Ferris State football

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt used his extra year of eligibility to play Division II football at Ferris State. Bernhardt led the Bulldogs to their first national title in program history Saturday night as Ferris State defeated Valdosta State, 58-17.

The Longwood, Florida native played lacrosse as a Terp for four seasons and capped off his career as the program’s all-time record holder in career points (290), goals (202), single-season points (99), single-season goals (71), goals in a single NCAA Tournament (18) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (24).

His 2021 senior campaign earned him the Tweaaraton Award to cap off his collegiate lacrosse career.

In nine games as quarterback, Bernhardt threw for 1,322 yards while completing 87 of his 123 pass attempts. He also added 11 passing touchdowns and had just five interceptions. Bernhardt was also efficient on the ground as a Bulldog. He added 1,273 rushing yards on 145 carries and had 23 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated with a 14-0 record.

Jared Bernhardt's college career:



2017: Lax National Title

2021: Lax National Player of the Year

2021: Football National Title



Two different sports. Two different schools. What a story. pic.twitter.com/r3NENhsktD — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 20, 2021

