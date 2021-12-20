MM 12.20: Four Maryland field hockey players named to USWNT roster for the Pan American Cup

Maryland field hockey’s graduate midfielder Brooke DeBerdine, former defender Kelee Lepage, freshman forward Hope Rose and graduate midfielder Julianna Tornetta are on the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2022 Pan American Cup. The tournament will take place in Santiago, Chile from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30.

“The selection for this important tournament has been very hard,” U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Anthony Farry said in a Team USA Field Hockey press release.

“We have had a good look at the group, both against Canada, in tournament mode with their college teams and also using the Junior World Cup qualifier in Chile earlier this year, and through this, we believe we have selected a group that can bring us the success we are after at the PAC. We are fully aware there will be some great competition and tough matches and we’re relishing the opportunity to get back into tournament mode.”

DeBerdine, the first Terrapin to start in 100 career games, was recognized as a First Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten and NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year. Throughout her time on the team, DeBerdine helped Maryland to a record of 78-28 (.736), two Big Ten championships, a Big Ten Tournament championship and three Final Fours.

During her senior season with the Terps in 2019, Lepage received NFHCA All-Region Honors and started in all 21 games. She tallied 43 points and 21 assists throughout.

In her first year with the Terps, Rose was recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, NFHCA All-American (Second Team), All-Big Ten Second Team, NFHCA All-Mid Atlantic Region (First Team), Big Ten Players to Watch list and Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors three times. The freshman led Big Ten freshmen in scoring with 10 goals and six assists.

Tornetta was recognized as an NFHCA All-Mid Atlantic Region Second Team selection and was on the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch list. The Princeton transfer produced four goals and seven assists this year.

In other news

Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announced he would return to the program next season.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star helped Ferris State capture the 2021 Division II Football Championship marking his second NCAA title.

Maryland men’s basketball went holiday shopping.

Giving back in the holiday season.



Our guys went shopping for local families in support of @centralunion. pic.twitter.com/4YVcbNETOS — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 17, 2021

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players are recognized on the Inside Lacrosse women’s lacrosse top-25 freshman in the country list.

Five of the @ILWomen top-25 freshman in the country are Terps, the most of any school in the country



2️⃣ Maddy Sterling

5️⃣ Demma Hall

9️⃣ Kennedy Major

1️⃣7️⃣ Jordyn Lipkin

2️⃣1️⃣ Emily Lamparter pic.twitter.com/gS311YUlZK — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 17, 2021

Maryland football continues to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl.