Maryland men’s basketball guard/forward James Graham III enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball guard/forward James Graham III announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal.

Graham enrolled early at the University of Maryland last season and saw action in eight games during the 2020-21 season. He shot 4-for-11 from the field including 2-for-4 from deep. All his points in his first season with the Terps came against Wingate on Jan. 15, 2021.

This season, Graham played in the Terps’ season-opener against Quinnipiac where he played for five minutes and score two points from the charity stripe. Following that game, Graham was not with the team for two games, due to a violation of team rules.

The 6-foot-8 forward lost 35 pounds since getting on campus in Dec. 2020 to become a more versatile player by improving his defensive skills and allowing him to play the two and the three.

Graham was a four-star recruit out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and selected Maryland over Auburn, Memphis and Wisconsin.