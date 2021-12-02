MM 12.2: Two Maryland volleyball players earn All-Big Ten honors

Maryland volleyball had two players that were given All-Big Ten honors, the program announced earlier this week.

Senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, while freshman defensive specialist/libero Milan Gomillion was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team.

Jones, a Maryland native, had a record-breaking season and led the NCAA in blocks per set with an average of 1.73. She had three double-digit block performances this season. Jones also became the first Terp in the women’s volleyball program to lead the NCAA in any statistical category.

Then looking at the freshman Gomillion, also a native of Maryland, she shattered records this season with her senior teammate. Gomillion, with 495 digs this season, had the eighth-most for a Terp in a single season. Gomillion is the first selection to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team since 2016’s Gia Milania.

This is the fourth consecutive season that Maryland has had a First Team All-Big Ten selection. Maryland finished its season with a 19-13 record.

In other news

Six Maryland football players earned offensive All-Big Ten honors.

Maryland football had six players on offense named as Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selections.



OL Spencer Anderson, WR Dontay Demus Jr. OL Jaelyn Duncan, WR Rakim Jarrett, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and QB Taulia Tagovailoa all received the honor. — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) December 1, 2021

