MM 12.17: Maryland field hockey senior Brooke DeBerdine named a finalist for Honda Sports Award

Maryland field hockey senior midfielder Brooke DeBerdine was named one of four finalists for the Honda Sports Award for field hockey, the program announced on Thursday. The award is given annually to the top women athletes in NCAA-sanctioned sports and the winners becomes finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup.

The other finalists for this year’s award are Liberty’s Jill Bolton, North Carolina’s Erin Matson and Iowa’s Maddy Murphy.

The Terps have had five players win the award in program history: Autumn Welsh, Paula Infante (twice), Susie Rowe, Katie Bam (twice) and Megan Frazier.

As team captain, DeBerdine had an impressive 2021 campaign for the Terps, scoring six goals and adding nine assists. She racked up awards following the season’s conclusion, including a spot on the NFHCA All-American First Team, the All-Big Ten First Team and she was named NFHCA All-Mid Atlantic Regional Player of the Year.

DeBerdine has been a focal point of head coach Missy Meharg’s program for the last five years. In that time, Maryland had a winning percentage of 73.6% and also brought home hardware to College Park, including two Big Ten championships, a Big Ten Tournament championship and three Final Fours. She also set a new Maryland field hockey record for career games started this year with 104 total starts.

The winner of the Honda Sports Award for field hockey will be announced later this week after a vote from over 1,000 NCAA member institutions.

In other news

Find out all of the recruits Maryland football signed on the first day of the early signing period.

Listen to our latest podcast that was released a few days ago.

Maryland football senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announced he is returning to the program for another year.

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Aaron Wiggins threw down an emphatic dunk for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Maryland men’s basketball freshman forward Julian Reese inked an NIL deal with Tom Brady’s new apparel brand BRADY.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star and 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner Jared Bernhardt has quarterbacked Ferris State’s football program to the Division II National Championship game.

One of the greatest to ever put on a Maryland jersey will go for another Championship this weekend.



Great story via @USALacrosseMag ➡️ https://t.co/SfdXzXmIKN#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/D52zVx9AaE — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) December 16, 2021

Former Maryland football players performed well in the NFL this past week, including big-time performances from Josh Woods, Jermaine Carter Jr., DJ Moore and Stefon Diggs.

Inside Lacrosse profiled Emily Lamparter, who will enter her freshman season at Maryland ranked as the top incoming goalie in the nation.