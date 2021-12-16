Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. announces he will return to the program next season

After securing the signings of four different four-star recruits on the first day of the early signing period just yesterday, Maryland football received even more positive news for next season on Thursday.

Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., who has been with the program since 2018, announced that he will return to the team next season, per his Instagram.

Demus Jr. proved to be Maryland’s best wide receiver in the first half of the 2021 season. The Washington D.C. native played in just five games this season under head coach Michael Locksley, but he compiled a solid 507 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch.

The wideout suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Iowa on Oct. 1 in College Park. On Oct. 5, it was announced that Demus Jr. would miss the remainder of the season.

Demus Jr.’s connection with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa took a major step forward this season as the wide receiver tallied at least 100 yards in three of the five games that he played in. Despite missing seven games of Maryland’s regular season, he still finished with the second-most receiving yards on the roster. His 101.4 receiving yards per game clip was easily the best on the team.

His return only spells good things for a Maryland program that qualified for its first bowl game since 2016 and next year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Demus Jr. and Tagovailoa grow their on-field connection even further.