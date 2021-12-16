MM 12.16: Nine Maryland football signees to enroll early

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Maryland football signed 20 players in the Class of 2022.

In that group, the Terps added five offensive linemen, four wide receivers, one quarterback, one tight end, four linebackers, three defensive backs and one defensive lineman.

Nine of the incoming Terps will enroll early, per release. That group includes four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham, three-star linebacker Andrew “Bam” Booker, three-star safety Gavin Gibson, three-star offensive tackle Keon Kindred, three-star offensive tackle Maximus McCree, three-star offensive tackle Ja’Kavion Nonar, three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr., three-star quarterback Jayden Sauray and three-star linebacker Caleb Wheatland.

Those enrolling early will be able to participate in spring practices.

Per 24/7 Sports, as of Wednesday evening, the Terps had the No. 28 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 8 class in the Big Ten.

In other news

Leading the league with 8️⃣ double-doubles in 12 games this year @Reese10Angel is averaging 18.6 points, 10.2 boards and 53% from the floor #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/gBnPrMsJeC — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 16, 2021

Check out recruiting news, roster updates, chatter about our victory over Navy, and more in this week’s edition of Clemsen’s Corner! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/SNTJPMVedk — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 16, 2021

Adding a PA State Champ to the squad



Proud to have Coltin Deery, a dual-signee with @TerpsFootball, in College Park! An IronMan, Powerade, State, and National Preps Champion, Deery's ready to make an impact #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/5qPKvEPxBw — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 15, 2021

Maryland women’s soccer shared a video of new head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer’s introductory press conference.