Testudo Times Podcast: An Upset in Brooklyn

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Dylan Spilko and Sam Oshtry discuss Maryland men’s basketball’s upset win over Florida at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this past Sunday. They also go over No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 1 South Carolina and Maryland football’s recruitment signings on Wednesday.

All that are more in our latest episode.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s upset win over Florida

Was Fatts Russell the difference-maker in the win?

Hakim Hart’s excellent stretch of games

The Qudus Wahab-Julian Reese dilemma

Is this the win that turns Maryland men’s basketball’s season around?

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 1 South Carolina and why the game was encouraging

Maryland football’s recruitment signings on Wednesday, which included four different four-star athletes

