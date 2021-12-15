Four-star wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. signs with Maryland football

Four-star wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. signed with Maryland football Wednesday when he announced his decision at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Smith Jr. is ranked as the No. 317 player in the nation and sixth-best recruit coming out of Maryland, per the 24/7 Sports Composite.

He is listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds and he hails from Silver Spring, Maryland. He immediately steps in as one of Maryland's best recruits in its Class of 2022. In 2021, Smith Jr. was named the 2021 4A Montgomery County Outstanding Player of the Year.

Smith was also considering Northwestern, Boston College, Penn State and Virginia before ultimately deciding to stay home. Maryland offered Smith Jr. on June 1. He decommitted from Northwestern and thus reopened his recruitment before ultimately signing with Maryland.

Senior Szn Mix : https://t.co/E5QaZVi6bg you won’t be disappointed. True baller. Playmaker. #Stud. C/o ‘22 Paint Branch HS (Burtonsville, MD) — Octavian C. Smith Jr. (@yeahtay5) November 28, 2021

This is the fourth four-star recruit head coach Michael Locksley has landed from the 2022 class. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham, wide receiver Shaleak Knotts, running back Ramon Brown and now Smith Jr. are all the four-stars that Locksley has signed today.