Maryland football signs JUCO three-star offensive tackle Maximus McCree

Maryland football added extra protection to its line of scrimmage on Wednesday with the signing of JUCO three-star offensive tackle Maximus McCree.

McCree received an offer from Missouri no less than 24 hours ago, but it was announced that the offensive tackle would be joining head coach Michael Locksley’s program. He chose the Terps over schools that offered him such as UConn, Temple, North Texas and Memphis.

McCree helped lead Iowa Central C.C. to a 17-5 record over the last two seasons and he was named a top-50 JUCO product by ESPN. The Kansas City, Missouri native is a two-time NJCAA All American. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 285 pounds and he came out of Grandview High School.

He ranks as the fifth-best JUCO product to come out of the state of Missouri and the 62nd-best recruit to come out of JUCO in the Class of 2022. He’s also the No. 9 JUCO offensive tackle recruit in the 2022 class.

McCree had an official visit with the University of Maryland on Nov. 22 and today he officially signed on with the program.