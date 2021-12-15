Three-star safety Gavin Gibson signs with Maryland

Three-star safety Gavin Gibson officially became a Terp as he signed with Maryland football on Wednesday. Gibson announced his decision to commit to Maryland on Dec. 8, but it became official today.

Gibson attended William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina, where he helped the program go 14-1 in 2021. He originally committed to play at Navy earlier this year, but decommitted and announced he got an offer from Maryland in September. He chose to come to Maryland over Virginia as well.

Gibson is ranked as the 77th best safety in the country and the 25th best overall player in North Carolina, according to 24/7 Sports Composite.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Gibson is a tremendous athlete that soars around the field. Through 14 games this season, Gibson had 25 solo tackles, five interceptions and one sack.

Gibson should be able to immediately provide depth to an already talented secondary.