Three-star linebacker Andrew “Bam” Booker signs with Maryland football

Booker returns to football after a year off.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland football has signed three-star linebacker Andrew “Bam” Booker.

The linebacker was originally in the Class of 2021 and was the No. 77 linebacker in the nation and No. 29 player out of Ohio. Bam will join his brother, sophomore defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Booker, at the University of Maryland and made things official when he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Booker committed to the program in July 2020 but took a year off.

In his high school career, Booker tallied 62 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Booker collected a number of accolades while in high school such as Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate, First Team All-Ohio and First Team All-Cincinnati, among others.

In addition to Maryland, the linebacker held offers from Cincinnati, California, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

