Three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. flips to Maryland

Three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. flipped his commitment from Penn State to Maryland, the program announced via Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Roye Jr. committed to Penn State in September and the expectations going into today for the offensive tackle was that he would either sign with the Nittany Lions or potentially flip to the University of Southern California.

Rather, the Baltimore native opted to stay home sign with hed coach Michael Locksley and the Terps.

In addition to Penn State, USC and Maryland, Roye Jr. also held offers from Arizona State and Rutgers.

At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Roye Jr. is the No. 753 ranked overall player nationally, the No. 65 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player in the state of Maryland per 24/7 Sports Composite.

Roye Jr. marks Maryland’s 16th commitment of the Class of 2022 and now jumps to the No. 39 recruiting class in the nation and No. 9 in the Big Ten, per 24/7 Sports.