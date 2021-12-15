Maryland football signs three-star linebacker Caleb Wheatland

Maryland football went out and signed three-star linebacker Caleb Wheatland on Wednesday. Wheatland originally committed to Maryland back on June 17.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker is the 94th-best linebacker in the Class of 2022 and he is the 27th-best recruit to come out of the state of Virginia in his class.

Maryland offered Wheatland on June 16 and then committed to the program a day later. He’s ranked as a top-15 player from Virginia and the 21st-ranked inside linebacker in the nation in the Class of 2022, per ESPN.

He totaled 102 tackles in his high school career and was a 2020 First Team All-Region selection at Westfield High School.

Wheatland selected Maryland’s program over schools such as Utah State, Liberty, Old Dominion and Ball State.

Wheatland is one of four linebackers so far to sign with head coach Michael Locksley’s program. Maryland linebackers Branden Jennings and Terrence Lewis went into the transfer portal after finishing its regular season, which opens up a fair amount of opportunity within the program.