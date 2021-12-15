 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Early National Signing Day: Class of 2022 Maryland football open thread

Hang out with your fellow Terp fans as recruits put pen to paper.

The early signing period is officially underway for Maryland football’s Class of 2022.

Coming into signing day, the Terps’ class ranked No. 43 in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten with 15 commitments.

Here’s our early signing period tracker, which we will update as recruits start sending in their letters of intent. We’ll also drop articles on each recruit as their commitments become final.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

