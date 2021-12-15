Follow along for everything you need to know throughout Early National Signing Day.

Share All sharing options for: Tracking early signing day for Maryland football’s 2022 class

National Early Signing Day is here for Maryland football.

Coming into signing day, the Terps’ class ranked No. 43 in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten with 15 commitments.

We’ll update this page as the additions roll in throughout the day. We’ve also got an open thread here. Stay tuned.

UPDATE: Head coach Michael Locksley flipped three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. from Penn State and four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham from South Carolina. Both players attend St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tracking Maryland’s commits

1. Shaleak Knotts, WR 4-stars (0.9173), Monroe, N.C. (Monroe) — SIGNED

2. Ramon Brown, RB 4-stars (0.9114), Midlothian, Va. (Manchester) —SIGNED

3. Preston Howard, ATH 3-stars (0.8817), Owings Mills, Md. (McDonogh School) — SIGNED

4. Jayden Sauray, QB 3-stars (0.8643), Upper Marlboro, Md. (Dr. Henry Wise)

5. Daniel Owens, DL 3-stars (0.8638), Towson, Md. (Calvert Hall College) — SIGNED

6. Perry Fisher, ATH 3-stars (0.8581), Tallahassee, Fl. (Lincoln)

7. Leon Haughton Jr., WR 3-stars (0.8573), Richmond, Va. (Benedictine)

8. Caleb Wheatland, LB 3-stars (0.8569), Chantilly, Va. (Westfield)

9. Gavin Gibson, S 3-stars (0.8560), Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) — SIGNED

10. Kellan Wyatt, LB 3-stars (0.8552), Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding)

11. Lionell Whitaker, CB 3-stars (0.8527), Tallahassee, Fl. (James Rickards)

12. Coltin Deery, IOL 3-stars (0.8511), Malvern, Pa. (Malvern Prep)

13. Ja’Kavion Nonar, OT 3-stars (0.8477), Belle Glade, Fl. (Glades Central)

14. Lavain Scruggs, ATH 3-stars (0.8472), Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding)

15. Keon Kindred, OT 3-stars (0.8397), Belle Glade, Fl. (Glades Central)