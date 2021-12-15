Four-star running back Ramon Brown signs with Maryland football

Four-star running back Ramon Brown made things official and signed with Maryland football just one day after announcing his commitment to the program, the program announced via Twitter. Brown is the third highest-rated recruit for the Terps in the Class of 2022.

Brown flipped his commitment from a school in his home state Virginia Tech on Dec. 13 and announced it via Twitter. In addition to over the Hokies, he selected the Terps over offers from Penn State, South Carolina and West Virginia, among others. Brown ranks the No. 236 player in the 2022 class, No. 19 running back and the No. 11 player from Virginia, per 24/7 Sports Composite.

Brown is the sole running back so far in the Class of 2022.

In the Class of 2021, Maryland picked up running backs Antwain Littleton, Colby McDonald and Roman Hemby however, Peny Boone recently entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Toledo leaving room for Brown to get integrated into the program early on.

Per MaxPreps, during his senior season, Brown played in 10 games and had 146 carries for 1,021 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Brown also had one 60-yard touchdown pass. He also added 12 receptions for 241 yards and six touchdowns.