Maryland football signs three-star wide receiver Leon Haughton Jr.

Three-star wide receiver Leon Haughton Jr. put pen to paper just one day after committing to Maryland football, officially signing with the program Wednesday.

Haughton Jr. was one of two commits to the football program on Tuesday, joining four-star running back Ramon Brown, who announced his commitment about an hour after Haughton Jr. did. Haughton Jr. released a top-seven on May 28 which featured the likes of SEC powerhouse Georgia and Big Ten foes Nebraska and Penn State.

A product of Richmond, Virginia, Haughton Jr.’s three-star (0.8516) status ranks him as the No. 1,091 player in the nation, the No. 131 wideout in the nation and the 24th-ranked player in Virginia, per the 24/7 Sports Composite. Per his Twitter, Haughton Jr. recorded 40 receptions, 600 yards and nine touchdowns for Benedictine College Preparatory School this past fall.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds, Haughton Jr. possesses great size at the wide receiver position. Though Haughton Jr.’s frame automatically makes him a threat, his route running and stop-and-go ability only add to his arsenal. He showed flashes on plays both in the slot and on the outside, as well.

Joining Haughton Jr. as Maryland’s wide receiver group in its 2022 recruiting class is North Carolina four-star Shaleak Knotts (0.9173). Knotts is three inches smaller than Haughton Jr. but ranks much higher in the recruiting rankings. Regardless, a wide receiver room that may lose a few players gets reinforcements. Dontay Demus Jr. could be NFL-bound, while Carlos Carriere, Brian Cobbs and Darryl Jones are all listed as seniors.