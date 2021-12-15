Three-star offensive tackle Keon Kindred signs with Maryland football

Three-star offensive tackle Keon Kindred made his commitment official when he signed with the program on Wednesday.

Kindred announced his commitment earlier this year in October the same time his high school teammate Ja’Kavion Nonar announced his commitment.

Had a great official visit at Maryland university I just want to thank the entire coaching staff welcoming me to the family #goterps ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/CDLRN24yT4 — keon kindred (@keon_kindred) December 6, 2021

He received interest from Arkansas State, Delaware State, FIU and Florida A&M before officially committing to Maryland.

He is the No. 135 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 183 recruit coming out of Florida per 24/7 Sports Composite. In 2020, he earned a spot on the Sun Sentinel All-County Second Team.

Kindred is from Belle Glade, Florida and stands at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. He is one of three offensive linemen in Maryland’s 2022 class.