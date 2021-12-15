Maryland football signs three-star athlete Perry Fisher

Maryland football gained an additional versatile player on offense on Wednesday after officially signing three-star athlete Perry Fisher to the program.

Fisher is listed as a quarterback and a wide receiver on his personal Twitter account. He committed to Maryland all the way back on June 26. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound offensive weapon received offers from Akron, Florida A&M as well as Mercer. He ultimately chose the Terps over schools such as Florida State, Purdue and Tulane.

Fisher was ranked as the 67th-best player in the athlete category under the 24/7 Sports Composite rankings. He is also ranked as the 119th-best football recruit coming out of the state of Florida.

The three-star, who went to Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida had his official visit with Maryland on Dec. 10.

At Lincoln High School, Fisher has played quarterback, where in 2020 he completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,433 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also added 289 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. In his senior season in 2021, he completed 85-of-173 passes for 1,539 yards, while throwing 16 touchdowns and rushing for 534 yards and 11 more touchdowns as well.