Three-star defensive lineman Daniel Owens signs with Maryland football

Maryland football added another three-star to its program on Wednesday with the signing of defensive lineman Daniel Owens, the Terps announced via Twitter.

Owens committed to the Terps’ program back on Oct. 20 and he’s ranked as the 21st-best recruit in the state of Maryland in the Class of 2022. He was also ranked as the 107th-best defensive lineman in the country in his class, per the 24/7 Sports Composite rankings.

In his senior season at Calvert Hall High School, Owens has played in six total games. He collected 19 tackles, good enough for 3.2 tackles per game. Of those 19 tackles, 17 of them were solo and he also contributed with 5.0 tackles for loss.

Owens was the only recruit that was listed as a defensive lineman to commit to Maryland’s Class of 2022. He joins a few other recruits on the defensive side of the ball, but he’s the first defensive lineman to sign to head coach Michael Locksley’s program for the team’s 2022 class.

Owens, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 245 pounds, chose Maryland over schools such as Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State, Arizona and Michigan.