Three-star quarterback Jayden Sauray signs with Maryland football

Maryland football locked in another commitment with three-star quarterback Jayden Sauray made his commitment official when he officially signed with the program Wednesday.

Sauray announced his commitment earlier this year in April. He selected Maryland over offers from Boston College, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

ESPN ranks Sauray as a four-star quarterback and the No. 8 overall recruit coming out of Maryland.

The Maryland native who attends Dr. Henry Wise High School sits at 0.8643 on the 24/7 Sports Composite, coming in as the No. 44 quarterback, No. 19 prospect in the state and No. 775 prospect nationally for his class.

Sauray played in 11 games during his senior season. He completed 101 of his 146 attempted passes for a total of 1,995 passing yards. He threw for 30 touchdowns with six interceptions. The quarterback also added 483 rushing yards on 45 carries and six rushing touchdowns.

On Dec. 13, Sauray was named to the Prince George’s County Football Coaches Association All-County First team.

Excited to be “1st team QB ” Congratulations to my fellow teammates who also made 1st team!!!! #WiseWay https://t.co/LxSqKuIx2Y — ² (@Jayden_Sauray) December 14, 2021

“I’m super excited to get things moving and really looking forward to the future,” Sauray told Testudo Times.

Behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, graduate transfer Reece Udinski is currently the only other quarterback on scholarship. In addition to Sauray, in the Class of 2022, Preston Howard and Perry Fisher both have experience at the quarterback position.