Three-star athlete Preston Howard signs with Maryland football

Maryland football locked in another commit with three-star athlete Preston Howard signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Howard made his initial commitment to the Terps earlier this year in February. In addition to Maryland, he held offers from Arizona State, Auburn and Boston College, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete, who is from Arbutus, Maryland and attends McDonogh School is one of five in-state members in the Class of 2022 so far.

Howard has a .8817 grade per the 2/47 Sports Composite, checking in as the No. 11 recruit coming out of Maryland and No. 474 overall in his class.

Howard played in his freshman season, however, he took over the quarterback position his sophomore year during the 2019-20 season. That season he completed 59.4% of his passes for 899 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Howard also added 540 yards and five touchdowns on 93 carries and had two 100-yard rushing games that season.

Behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, graduate transfer Reece Udinski is currently the only other quarterback on scholarship. In the Class of 2022, Maryland is also adding quarterback Jayden Sauray as well as Perry Fisher who has experience playing quarterback.