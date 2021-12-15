Three-star athlete Lavain Scruggs signs with Maryland football

Maryland football solidified three-star athlete Lavain Scruggs into its 2022 class with Scruggs officially signing with the program on Wednesday.

Scruggs is a Baltimore, Maryland native and a product of nearby Archbishop Spalding. He chose the Terrapins over Buffalo, Liberty, UMass, Temple and had interest from Cincinnati and Rutgers.

He is ranked as a three-star prospect (0.8472), No. 1,197 player nationally, No. 83 athlete, and No. 27 player out of Maryland in the 2022 class, according to the 24/7 Sports Composite.

Scruggs joins his Archbishop Spalding teammate Kellan Wyatt in Maryland’s 2022 class.

The athlete played both safety and cornerback in high school, which will allow Maryland to have some flexibility with him on the defensive side of the football. As a sophomore in 2019, he totaled 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception in seven games

The defensive weapon stands at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and has a very impressive instinct for the ball. He does not possess great speed, but he has the ability to make plays defending the run and the pass with his natural instinct towards the ball. He can get from sideline to sideline while having the strength to get through blocks as well.

Scruggs gives Maryland depth at the defensive back position as many of the players at this position currently in the program reach the upperclassmen status in their careers.