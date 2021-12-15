Three-star cornerback Lionell Whitaker signs with Maryland football

Three-star cornerback Lionell Whitaker officially signed with Maryland football on Wednesday. The defensive back announced his commitment back in January.

Whitaker comes from Tallahassee, Florida and chose Maryland over Tennessee, Rutgers, West Virginia and Nebraska. He is the 94th cornerback in the country and the 135th overall player coming out of Florida in his class, according to 24/7 Sports Composite.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, he might not be the biggest back, but Whitaker has tremendous speed and quickness that has allowed him to excel. He also played some wide receiver in high school.

During the 2021 season, he tallied five interceptions and played in the 5A Florida state championship game in 2020 as he helped lead his high school, Rickards, to the matchup.

Head coach Michael Locksley’s coaching staff continues to have a recruiting presence in Florida, which has become a hot spot for the Terps in recent years.