Three-star offensive lineman Ja’Kavion Nonar signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has added an offensive tackle to the mix with Ja’Kavion Nonar signing with the program on Wednesday.

Nonar, who was originally committed to Pittsburgh, chose the Terrapins over the Panthers, Florida, Ole Miss, Tulane and others.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native ranks as a three-star (0.8477), the No. 1,166 player nationally, No. 152 player out of Florida and the No. 113 overall offensive tackle in the 2022 class, according to the 24/7 Sports Composite.

Nonar announced his commitment to Maryland on Oct. 28, within minutes of when fellow offensive lineman and Glades Central High School teammate Keon Kindred announced his decision to commit to Maryland as well. The duo was the first of two offensive linemen to commit to head coach Michael Locksley’s program in the 2022 class.

The offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds and took an official visit to College Park on Dec. 3. He provides one of the taller figures that Locksley has seen upfront in his time at Maryland.

Nonar will provide size to a position group that has lacked depth over Locksley’s tenure.