Three-star offensive lineman Coltin Deery signs with Maryland football

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley has added to his offensive line, as three-star Coltin Deery officially signed with the program Wednesday.

Deery committed to the Terps on March 12, not only affirming his devotion to the football team but also committing to play for the university’s wrestling team under head coach Alex Clemsen.

Deery is ranked as the 12th-best center in the Class of 2022, per ESPN. He was named the 2021 Inter-Ac Player of the Year and helped lead Malvern Preparatory to the 2021 Inter-Ac Championship.

Hailing from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, Deery played at Malvern Preparatory School. The three-star (0.8511) ranks as the No. 1,100 player in the nation, No. 63 interior offensive lineman and the 25th-best player from Pennsylvania in the 2022 class, per the 24/7 Sports Composite.

I had an awesome time at Maryland this weekend on my Official Visit! I can’t thank the staff enough for an awesome visit. Tomorrow, I’ll be signing my NLI at Malvern. Thank you again to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! #GoTerps #TBIA pic.twitter.com/0vp5PaVkiC — Coltin Deery (@DeeryColtin) December 14, 2021

At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Deery is lighter than every offensive lineman currently listed on the Maryland roster and will likely need to develop before he sees the field. Though Deery is also listed as a nose tackle on Hudl, the film shows him playing primarily center, hence why he was recruited as an interior offensive lineman. Deery demonstrated a clear ability to clog up the middle of the line of the scrimmage, completely neutralizing defenders on both inside and outside running plays.

Deery is the only interior offensive lineman that Maryland has signed in the 2022 class, but three-star offensive tackles Ja’Kovian Nonar and Keon Kindred join him on the all-important offensive line. The Terps also announced Wednesday the signings of offensive linemen Andre Roye Jr. and Maximus McCree.