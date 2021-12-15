Three-star linebacker Kellan Wyatt signs with Maryland football

Kellan Wyatt has officially signed on to play football for the University of Maryland next fall. Wyatt is a three-star linebacker and committed to Maryland back in September of 2020, although he made it official on Wednesday.

Wyatt was the second commitment from the Class of 2022 for Maryland. He is from Severn, Maryland and attended Archbishop Spalding.

Wyatt is listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds and has the potential to bring depth to a linebacker room that desperately needs it after freshman Terrence Lewis and Branden Jennings entered the transfer portal following the season.

Congrats to Kellan Wyatt (1st Team), Mansoor Delane (2nd Team), and Lavain Scruggs (Honorable Mention) on being selected to The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met Team for football (defense)! #GoCavs @KellanWyatt @mansoordelane @LavainScruggs_ https://t.co/QBj38dlCCA — Archbishop Spalding Cavalier Club (@SpaldingCavClub) December 14, 2021

Wyatt is ranked as the 98th-best linebacker in the country and the 24th best player in the state of Maryland in his class, according to 24/7 Sports Composite.

He has played more in the outside linebacker role during his high school years and has proven to be able to play both the run and pass effectively.