 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Three-star linebacker Kellan Wyatt signs with Maryland football

New, 1 comment

Wyatt is a Maryland native and went to Archbishop Spalding.

By Sam Oshtry
Courtesy of Twitter (@KellanWyatt)

Kellan Wyatt has officially signed on to play football for the University of Maryland next fall. Wyatt is a three-star linebacker and committed to Maryland back in September of 2020, although he made it official on Wednesday.

Wyatt was the second commitment from the Class of 2022 for Maryland. He is from Severn, Maryland and attended Archbishop Spalding.

Wyatt is listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds and has the potential to bring depth to a linebacker room that desperately needs it after freshman Terrence Lewis and Branden Jennings entered the transfer portal following the season.

Wyatt is ranked as the 98th-best linebacker in the country and the 24th best player in the state of Maryland in his class, according to 24/7 Sports Composite.

He has played more in the outside linebacker role during his high school years and has proven to be able to play both the run and pass effectively.

In This Stream

Tracking early signing day for Maryland football’s 2022 class

View all 21 stories

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...