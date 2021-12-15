Four-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts signs with Maryland football

Maryland football has officially signed four-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts, per the program’s Twitter.

The second highest-rated recruit for the Terps headed into signing day made it official on Wednesday.

Knotts is from Monroe, North Carolina and committed back in August. He ranks the No. 210 player in the 2022 class, No. 32 wide receiver and the No. 5 player from North Carolina per 24/7 Sports Composite. Knotts selected Maryland over offers from North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State, among others.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds, Knotts put together a strong senior campaign during the 2021-22 season. Per MaxPreps, in 10 games, he had 32 receptions for 616 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. The receiver also added one 85-yard passing touchdown and returned five punts for 161 yards averaging 32.2 yards per return. On Knotts’ two kickoff returns he averaged 52.5 yards.

Knotts had a breakout season in 2019-20 when he had 59 catches for 1,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. This season in November, he moved into second in the Union County record books for the most receiving touchdowns in a career with 42 at the time.

In four seasons, Knotts recorded 2,986 receiving yards on 176 receptions. He also had 45 touchdowns, including 42 receiving ones.