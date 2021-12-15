MM 12.15: Maryland field hockey’s Brooke DeBerdine and Hope Rose earn NFHCA All-American honors

Maryland field hockey had two players named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-American Teams on Tuesday. Senior midfielder and team captain Brooke DeBerdine was named to the First Team and freshman forward Hope Rose was named to the Second Team.

This season, DeBerdine became the first Maryland field hockey player to start 100 games in her career and had six goals and nine assists. This came as no surprise, as in 2020 she was named to the NFHCA All-American Third Team and the All-Big Ten First Team. She continued to rack up awards in 2021, not only being included on the NFHCA All-American First Team but also the All-Big Ten First Team as well as being named the NFHCA Mid Atlantic Regional Player of the Year.

Rose started her Terps career in an impressive fashion, leading all Big Ten freshmen in scoring with ten goals and six assists. She was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and was Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Rose was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three separate times over the course of the season.

Both players competed with Team USA this year, DeBerdine with the U.S. Senior National Team and Rose with the US U-22 Team which won a bronze medal in the Junior Pan American Championships.

In other news

Maryland football received commitments from four-star running back Ramon Brown and three-star wideout Leon Haughton Jr. on Tuesday.

Matt wrote about how the former Maryland football players performed in Week 14 of the NFL.

Meghan Ryan Nemzer was officially introduced as the new head coach of Maryland women’s soccer.

A new era for @TerpsWSoccer.



Proud of officially welcome @MegNemzer to our Maryland family. pic.twitter.com/fXux6pOHUc — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 14, 2021

101 Maryland athletes earned Academic All-Big Ten honors during the fall season.

Thriving in the classroom!



Congrats to our 101 Terps that earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in the fall. https://t.co/Eb7HNAszF9 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 14, 2021

Maryland football’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Mike Miller was awarded the 35 Under 35 Award from the American Football Coaches Association.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a video from its trip to New York and its win against No. 20 Florida.

Adversity made us tougher.



We stayed together.



Go behind the scenes of our trip to NYC. pic.twitter.com/DsFefIKU45 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 14, 2021

Three Maryland wrestlers appeared in rankings this week. Kyle Cochran was ranked 22nd by FloWrestling and 32nd by InterMat for the 184 pound division. Jaron Smith was given an honorable mention by FloWrestling at 197 pounds. Lastly, Zach Schrader remained at No. 32 in InterMat’s heavyweight rankings and received an honorable mention from FloWrestling.

How 'bout those upperweights? These three Terps earns their spots across the ranking landscape!



184: Kyle Cochran (22/32)

197: Jaron Smith (HM)

HWT: Zach Schrader (32/HM)#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/NxNS9jkWmA — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 14, 2021

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball forward Chloe Bibby has racked up 500 points for Maryland women’s basketball since transferring from Mississippi State in 2020.

Maryland gymnastics kicked off its season with the Red vs. Black meet on Sunday.