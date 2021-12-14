Maryland football receives commitments from four-star running back Ramon Brown and three-star wideout Leon Haughton Jr.

Maryland football added two solid commits to its Class of 2022 on Tuesday evening.

Four-star running back Ramon Brown, who was expected to go to Virginia Tech, committed to Maryland on Twitter. Brown is a Virginia native and chose the Terps over the Hokies, Penn State, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Brown is ranked as the 19th-best running back in the country and the 11th-best back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also ranks as the 236th player nationally. He stands at 5-foot-11, 202 pounds and he’ll likely immediately step into somewhat of an important role for the program next season. Former running back Peny Boone transferred to Toledo on Tuesday, opening the door for another spot at the running back position on Maryland.

Brown is the first running back to commit in Maryland’s Class of 2022.

The other player to announce his commitment to the program on Tuesday was Leon Haughton Jr., a three-star wide receiver out of Richmond, Virginia. The wideout committed on Twitter about an hour before Brown did.

Haughton Jr. is 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. He’s ranked the 32nd best wide receiver to come out of the state of Virginia in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Haughton Jr. chose the Terps and head coach Michael Locksley’s program over Vanderbilt, Akron, Arkansas and Boston College. He’s the second wide receiver to commit to the Terps’ Class of 2022.

Maryland now has a total of 15 commitments to its Class of 2022.