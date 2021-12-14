Terps in the NFL: Josh Woods records second straight career-best game

Just last week, Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods set a then-career-high in total tackles in a single game with eight.

This week, the Lions chose to start Woods, which was his first career NFL start. Woods absolutely dominated and set a new career-high with 13 total tackles, 10 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. In Sunday’s game against Denver, he led the Lions in tackles and also recorded a quarterback hit on Teddy Bridgewater.

With the start came more snaps for Woods. He appeared in 94% of the Lions’ defensive snaps in the 38-10 loss, in what was just his third time ever playing on defense for Detroit.

The third-year linebacker was very solid in stopping the run and made a particularly great stop on Denver’s Melvin Gordon deep in the Broncos’ territory.

#FFIDP Josh Woods showed a bit more recognition and hit gaps hard...solid TFL on Melvin Gordon here... pic.twitter.com/o9FCeACOzt — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) December 13, 2021

Woods has now combined for 21 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He is in the midst of the best stretch of football throughout his entire NFL career.

The Lions will host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals next week. Woods will have his hands full against a very talented offense, but he’ll look to continue his great run of football as of late.

Other performers

Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. had his best game of the season on Sunday for Carolina. Carter totaled eight tackles and recovered a fumble for the Panthers. His eight tackles marked his second-most in a game this season and it was his first fumble recovery of the season and the second of his career. Carolina fell 29-21 to a division rival in Atlanta.

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore had a very solid performance in Sunday’s loss. Moore totaled six catches for 84 yards on 10 targets. He tied Robby Anderson for the team-high in receiving yards in this game. Moore now sits in the top 15 in receptions (72) and receiving yards (938) in the NFL this year.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 74 yards on Sunday on 13 targets. Diggs is currently eighth in receptions (121) in the NFL, 10th in receiving yards (972) and 10th in receptions (78). The Bills fell in overtime to Tampa Bay after a walk-off touchdown pass from Tom Brady. Buffalo currently sits seventh in the AFC in a playoff spot.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue had a decent game on Sunday in a blowout loss to Kansas City. Ngakoue totaled two tackles, a tackle for loss and a massive quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes. He got around the Chiefs’ offensive line with an impressive move to hit Mahomes. Ngakoue now has six tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits, with five in the last four games.

HOLY YANNICK NGAKOUE pic.twitter.com/jiUB0Aks6A — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 13, 2021