Terps in the NFL: Josh Woods records second straight career-best game

Just last week, Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods set a then-career-high in total tackles in a single game with eight.
This week, the Lions chose to start Woods, which was his first career NFL start. Woods absolutely dominated and set a new career-high with 13 total tackles, 10 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. In Sunday’s game against Denver, he led the Lions in tackles and also recorded a quarterback hit on Teddy Bridgewater.
With the start came more snaps for Woods. He appeared in 94% of the Lions’ defensive snaps in the 38-10 loss, in what was just his third time ever playing on defense for Detroit.
The third-year linebacker was very solid in stopping the run and made a particularly great stop on Denver’s Melvin Gordon deep in the Broncos’ territory.
#FFIDP Josh Woods showed a bit more recognition and hit gaps hard...solid TFL on Melvin Gordon here... pic.twitter.com/o9FCeACOzt— Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) December 13, 2021
Woods has now combined for 21 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He is in the midst of the best stretch of football throughout his entire NFL career.
The Lions will host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals next week. Woods will have his hands full against a very talented offense, but he’ll look to continue his great run of football as of late.
Other performers
- Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. had his best game of the season on Sunday for Carolina. Carter totaled eight tackles and recovered a fumble for the Panthers. His eight tackles marked his second-most in a game this season and it was his first fumble recovery of the season and the second of his career. Carolina fell 29-21 to a division rival in Atlanta.
- Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore had a very solid performance in Sunday’s loss. Moore totaled six catches for 84 yards on 10 targets. He tied Robby Anderson for the team-high in receiving yards in this game. Moore now sits in the top 15 in receptions (72) and receiving yards (938) in the NFL this year.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 74 yards on Sunday on 13 targets. Diggs is currently eighth in receptions (121) in the NFL, 10th in receiving yards (972) and 10th in receptions (78). The Bills fell in overtime to Tampa Bay after a walk-off touchdown pass from Tom Brady. Buffalo currently sits seventh in the AFC in a playoff spot.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue had a decent game on Sunday in a blowout loss to Kansas City. Ngakoue totaled two tackles, a tackle for loss and a massive quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes. He got around the Chiefs’ offensive line with an impressive move to hit Mahomes. Ngakoue now has six tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits, with five in the last four games.
HOLY YANNICK NGAKOUE pic.twitter.com/jiUB0Aks6A— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 13, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also successful on Sunday. Jefferson recorded four tackles with a tackle for loss against the Chiefs. He now has three tackles for loss this season. Despite some success from Ngakoue and Jefferson, the Raiders fell 48-9 to Kansas City.
- Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr. once again played in 100% of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s game. It was the seventh straight game that Savage played in every snap and the 11th time this season. He totaled three tackles and two solo tackles. Green Bay pummeled Chicago on Sunday Night Football.
- New York Jets running back Ty Johnson made the start on Sunday against New Orleans, but somewhat struggled. He had six rushing attempts for just 17 yards and four catches for 40 yards on seven targets. Johnson got more touches with Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman out this week. The Jets travel to Miami next week.
- Offensive lineman Michael Dunn appeared in one offensive snap and five special teams snaps for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland defeated Baltimore, 24-22.
- Linebacker Keandre Jones made his season debut for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Jones did not record a stat, but he appeared in 65% of the team’s special teams snaps. It was his first week on the active roster this season.
- New England Patriots and cornerback J.C. Jackson had their bye this week. The AFC-leading Patriots will face Indianapolis on Saturday.
- Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was a healthy scratch due to a coaches’ decision for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football against Minnesota.
- New England Patriots safety Sean Davis stayed on the practice squad this week.
- Running back Trey Edmunds remained on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad this week.
- Offensive lineman Derwin Gray stayed on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad this week.
- Tight end Tyler Mabry was waived by the Seattle Seahawks in the middle of November but was signed to their practice squad last week.
- Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart was designated to return by New England on Oct. 20. The Patriots had three weeks from then to activate him off the PUP or leave him there for the season.
- Rams rookie running back Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week Six.
- Los Angeles Rams defensive back Antoine Brooks was active for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals but failed to record a stat.
Loading comments...