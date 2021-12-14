MM 12.14: No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese named to Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Angel Reese was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll once again after putting up solid performances on the court for head coach Brenda Frese.

Reese has been named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll three times this season so far. The sophomore had standout efforts in the Terps’ win over Purdue and the loss to No. 1 South Carolina as she averaged 17.5 points and nine rebounds in those two contests.

Against the Boilermakers back on Dec. 8, Reese added 15 points in 26 minutes on the floor and she went 7-for-11 at the free throw line. She also collected eight rebounds. Then in the meeting with the Gamecocks on Sunday, Reese posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks, two assists and one steal.

Maryland, which now stands with a 9-3 record, is enjoying a wonderful season from Reese. She averages a double-double with 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Reese is second on the team in field goal percentage (52.8%) and she leads the program in steals with 23.

The Terps will be back in action on Dec. 21 when they take on Coppin State.

