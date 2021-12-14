 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 12.14: No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese named to Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll

New, 9 comments

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Angel Reese was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll once again after putting up solid performances on the court for head coach Brenda Frese.

Reese has been named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll three times this season so far. The sophomore had standout efforts in the Terps’ win over Purdue and the loss to No. 1 South Carolina as she averaged 17.5 points and nine rebounds in those two contests.

Against the Boilermakers back on Dec. 8, Reese added 15 points in 26 minutes on the floor and she went 7-for-11 at the free throw line. She also collected eight rebounds. Then in the meeting with the Gamecocks on Sunday, Reese posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks, two assists and one steal.

Maryland, which now stands with a 9-3 record, is enjoying a wonderful season from Reese. She averages a double-double with 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Reese is second on the team in field goal percentage (52.8%) and she leads the program in steals with 23.

The Terps will be back in action on Dec. 21 when they take on Coppin State.

In other news

Read about Lauren Rosh’s coverage of Maryland men’s basketball’s upset victory over No. 20 Florida.

Dylan Spliko shared his three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-68 win over the Gators.

Ben Dickson wrote about No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

Ian Decker shared his three takeaways from No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

Maryland women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some photos from the team’s win over No. 20 Florida.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had a few freshmen named at the top of the rankings for their respective positions.

Maryland wrestling shared a highlight from its 18-16 win over Navy from Saturday.

Maryland women’s soccer shared an article about its new head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...