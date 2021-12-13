MM 12.13: Maryland wrestling captures third straight win over the weekend

Maryland wrestling has been red hot as of late and it has bounced back in a big way after starting the season with an 0-2 record.

Maryland took down Navy this past Saturday by a score of 18-16, giving the program its third straight win. The last time the Terps were on a three-match winning streak was in 2017 and it was also their first win over Navy since Jan. 20, 2012.

Similar to its previous two victories over Drexel and Duke, Maryland had to crawl back into this one to capture the win. The Terps were trailing 16-6 but wins from sophomore Dominic Solis, redshirt senior Kyle Cochran, graduate student Jaron Smith and redshirt senior Zach Schrader helped Maryland seal the win in its fifth match of the year.

After winning their last three matches, the Terps will now have a break before heading off to the Southern Scuffle event in Chattanooga, Tennessee from Jan. 1-2.

In other news

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball fell in a close game to No. 1 South Carolina 66-59.

Maryland men’s basketball upset No. 20 Florida, 70-68, in Brooklyn, New York.

Maryland women’s soccer hired Meghan Ryan Nemzer as its new head coach on Friday.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a look into the locker room following the win over Florida.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Faith Masonius spoke about Maryland’s ability to keep Sunday’s game against the No. 1 team in the nation close.

Maryland football honored Sam Okuayinonu, Brian Cobbs, Dontay Demus Jr. and Taulia Tagovailoa as its leaders at Sunday’s awards dinner.

The GymTerps had their Red vs. Black event on Sunday.