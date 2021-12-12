Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on No. 20 Florida in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center at 4:30 p.m.
The Terps are coming off a loss to Northwestern and are looking for a win to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Gators started the season on a high note picking up six straight wins. However, after dropping its game against Oklahoma, Florida fell to a winless Texas Southern team. The Gators bounced back with a convincing 85-55 win over North Florida and will now take on the Terps in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Odds: Florida -6 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida preview
- Testudo Times Podcast: An unexpected situation
- Maryland men’s basketball needs more efficient production out of its top players
- As Maryland men’s basketball moves forward, it reflects on the last few days
- Maryland men’s basketball loses its first game under Danny Manning, falls to Northwestern, 67-61
- Mark Turgeon, Maryland men’s basketball mutually agree to part ways
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Virginia Tech
- Maryland men’s basketball unable to pull it together against Virginia Tech, falls 62-58
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Louisville
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s comeback win over Richmond
- A look at Maryland men’s basketball’s historically bad shooting start
This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.
Loading comments...