Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on No. 20 Florida in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center at 4:30 p.m.

The Terps are coming off a loss to Northwestern and are looking for a win to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Gators started the season on a high note picking up six straight wins. However, after dropping its game against Oklahoma, Florida fell to a winless Texas Southern team. The Gators bounced back with a convincing 85-55 win over North Florida and will now take on the Terps in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Odds: Florida -6 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.