Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road to face head coach Dawn Staley’s No. 1 South Carolina program at 3 p.m. The matchup between the Terps and the Gamecocks marks Maryland’s final game against a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season.

The Terps are looking to extend their winning streak to four after picking up victories against Miami, Rutgers and Purdue. Earlier this season, Maryland defeated then-No. 5 Baylor before back-to-back losses to then-No. 2 NC State and then-No. 4 Stanford as the roster was thin due to injury and illness.

Now, the Terps have the opportunity to collect another win over a ranked opponent which will be a challenging matchup. The Gamecocks are undefeated including a commanding 73-57 win over then-No. 3 UConn.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game