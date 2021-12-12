How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida

Maryland men’s basketball is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and it will have its toughest task to date on Sunday.

It’ll be a matchup against No. 20 Florida, a team that has captured seven wins in its opening nine games, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York to determine if the Terps can muster their first win since Nov. 25.

It has already been quite the season for Maryland, which finds itself 0-1 in conference play under interim head coach Danny Manning. After the game with the Gators, Maryland will have just two games left in December — against Loyola and Brown — before Big Ten play takes over the rest of the schedule.

Let’s take a brief look at Sunday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten)

No. 20 Florida: (7-2, 0-0 SEC)

All-time series: Florida leads 2-1

Odds: Florida -5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Dec. 12, 4:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: Big Ten Network - Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), Andy Katz (Sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.