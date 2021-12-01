Testudo Times Podcast: Bowl Game Bound

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Dylan Spilko and Sam Oshtry go over Maryland men’s basketball’s trip to the Bahamas as well as Maryland football’s sixth win of the season.

There’s plenty of news going on with Maryland sports and you can listen to all of it here with our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Louisville and win over Richmond

Will Julian Reese and Qudus Wahab play on the floor together?

What’s up with Maryland’s rebounding game?

Can the Terps beat Virginia Tech?

Maryland football’s bowl-game clinching sixth win over Rutgers

How did Taulia Tagovailoa perform in the must-win?

A look at the players that suddenly entered the transfer portal

Where will Maryland’s bowl game be?

