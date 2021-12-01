MM 12.1: Maryland softball releases its schedule for the 2022 season

Maryland softball released its 2022 season schedule on Tuesday.

The season will begin with a trip to Miami, Florida for the FIU Tournament held at Florida International University. The Terps will return home for their first game at Maryland Softball Stadium on March 16 when they host UMBC in the first game of the Maryland Invitational.

The Terps will play the entire first month of the season away from home when they compete in a variety of events on the road. Maryland will face off against a plethora of ranked opponents, such as No. 25 Liberty, No. 13 Missouri, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 4 James Madison.

Maryland will kick off conference play when it travels to play a series at Penn State starting March 25. After that, the Terps will get their first Big Ten home series of 2022 when they welcome Iowa from April 1-3. The Terps’ other Big Ten matchups are at Purdue, Michigan, a doubleheader against Rutgers, Minnesota, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Last season, Maryland was only able to play conference opponents and finished with a final record of 19-25. Its signature victory was a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Minnesota, the program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since 2017.

In other news

Maryland football had five players receive All-Big Ten honors for their performances this season. Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. Defensive lineman Ami Finau, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, safety Jordan Mosley and safety Nick Cross were all given All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Tremendous year for Sam O. @okuayinonu = Third Team All-Big Ten pic.twitter.com/N8YnTpgTvc — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 30, 2021

Senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones became the first Maryland volleyball player to lead the NCAA in a statistical category, finishing first in the country with 1.73 blocks per set.





Rainelle Jones is the first Terp in program history to lead the NCAA in any statistical category! pic.twitter.com/vo51IHyyfd — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 30, 2021

Tonight’s Maryland men’s basketball game against Virginia Tech will be the annual Gold Rush game. The first 4,000 students to arrive will receive replica No. 34 Len Bias jerseys to match the team’s gold uniforms.

Feel the gold rush.



Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/j6mjPfloYk — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 30, 2021

Maryland wrestler Zach Schrader was ranked 33rd in the country in InterMat’s heavyweight rankings. Schrader currently holds a record of 5-2 on the season.

Schrader steady at 3️⃣3️⃣ heading into a pair of weekend duals against Drexel and Duke! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/owoQibKKa0 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 30, 2021

Former Terrapins defensive back J.C. Jackson has put together an impressive last two seasons for the New England Patriots, becoming the first NFL player since 2013 to record seven interceptions in back-to-back seasons.