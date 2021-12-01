How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Maryland men’s basketball will have one of its toughest tasks to date on Wednesday evening in College Park.
It’ll be a nationally televised Big Ten/ACC Challenge event against Virginia Tech, a strong program that is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll. Maryland is coming off an even 1-1 split of games in the Bahamas after taking down Richmond by six and then most recently falling to Louisville, 63-55.
The Terps are 5-2 but have dropped two of their last four games. Their only two losses have come to George Mason and Louisville. After facing Virginia Tech, Maryland will have its first conference matchup of the season and it will come against Northwestern on Dec. 5.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against Virginia Tech.
The numbers
Maryland: (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
Virginia Tech: (5-2, 0-0 ACC)
All-time series: Maryland leads 32-10
Odds: Maryland -1.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
How to watch and listen
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:15 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (Play-by-Play), Jordan Cornette (Analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams
Stream: Watch ESPN
