Maryland football linebacker Branden Jennings enters transfer portal

Despite capturing its sixth win and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, Maryland football has had a few key departures via the transfer portal with even more surprising news coming on Tuesday.

Linebacker Branden Jennings, a true freshman linebacker who was named as a 2021 Midseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN, will be entering the transfer portal, per the NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter account. Jennings was a solid factor on defense for Maryland this season. He played in seven of the Terps’ 12 games in 2021 and came away with 23 total tackles, 17 of which were solo. Jennings added one forced fumble and one quarterback hit.

The linebacker did get hurt with a lower-body injury during the Maryland win over Kent State back on Sept. 25, which limited his progression the rest of the way, but Jennings showed plenty of promise.

Jennings now joins a few players that have entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the regular season. Five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis entered the portal yesterday, and Maryland lost wide receiver Deajaun McDougle and running back Peny Boone to the transfer portal recently as well. Three-star offensive lineman Zach Perkins of the Class of 2020 entered the transfer portal too on Tuesday.

Maryland’s season will continue with a bowl game that will be announced in the coming weeks.