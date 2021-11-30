Terps in the NFL: J.C. Jackson ties NFL lead in takeaways this season

New England Patriots star cornerback J.C. Jackson has been unstoppable this season and put together one of his strongest all-around performances on Sunday against Tennessee.

Jackson had two total tackles and added his first forced fumble, an interception and a pass deflection. This season, Jackson now has seven interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He has forced eight turnovers, which is tied for the league lead with Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (eight interceptions). With the seven interceptions this season, Jackson is the first player since Richard Sherman (2012-13) to record at least seven interceptions in consecutive seasons.

In the third quarter of a one-possession game on Sunday, Jackson chased down Tennessee running back D’Onta Foreman and punched the ball loose, forcing his first fumble of the season.

Later in the contest in the fourth quarter, after a pass was tipped by cornerback Devin McCourty, Jackson intercepted the deflected pass in the end zone basically sealing the win for New England.

Throughout his career, Jackson has been an interception machine. Since coming into the league in 2018, he leads the entire NFL in picks with 24. He is currently second in picks this season behind Diggs and first in the NFL in pass deflections. The Super Bowl champion has recorded six pass deflections in the last four games.

The pace at which Jackson is recording takeaways is ridiculous. He has 24 interceptions in 57 career games and seven picks this season in 12 games. Opponents have thrown the ball at the receiver that Jackson was covering just 12 times in the last four games, according to a CBS graphic during the broadcast of the game Sunday. Out of those 12 passes, only two have been caught and four have been intercepted by Jackson.

Jackson will face Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills next week before the Patriots have their bye in Week 14.

Other performers

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs feasted on Thanksgiving against New Orleans. Diggs, who has been performing much better over the last month, recorded a game-high seven receptions and 74 receiving yards with a touchdown. He was targeted nine times in the 31-6 win over the Saints. Diggs has now caught four touchdowns in the last three games and has started to hit his stride. He used his elite route-running ability to create open space for the touchdown on Thursday. The sixth-year receiver now sits tied for seventh in the NFL this season in receptions (67) and receiving touchdowns (7), eighth in targets (101), and ninth in receiving yards (847). Diggs celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday.

Thankful for Stefon Diggs’ route running pic.twitter.com/6tzAl38YuS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 26, 2021

Carolina Panthers star wide receiver D.J. Moore had one of his best games of the season on Sunday with four receptions for 103 yards. He was targeted 10 times but only hauled in four catches. It marked the third time this season that Moore recorded at least 100 receiving yards in a game and it was the first time since he had 113 yards in Week 4. His longest catch on Sunday went for 64 yards. Moore now stands fifth in the NFL in targets (112), eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (854), and 11th in receptions (66).

Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. once again totaled five tackles in a contest. Sunday marked the seventh consecutive game where Carter has recorded at least five tackles. He continues to have the best season of his career and has started in every game this season for Carolina. The Panthers will have their bye week next week.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue once again had a successful performance, this time on Thanksgiving against Dallas in an overtime victory. Ngakoue had two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits on Dak Prescott. Ngakoue now has eight total sacks this season and has totaled one in each of the last two games. He is tied for 11th in total sacks in the NFL in 2021. He has been one of the best in the NFL this season at getting to the opposing team’s quarterback and disrupting the passing game.

.@YannickNgakoue has been a monster this season ️ pic.twitter.com/myREgsa5Ei — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 26, 2021